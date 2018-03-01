13 terrorists, two army officers killed in Egypt army raids

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces today raided militant hideouts in the restive North Sinai during which 13 terrorists and two army officers were killed, the military said.

The raids are part of a major campaign entitled 'Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018' which was launched earlier in February to eradicate terrorism in North and Central Sinai.

Two officers were killed while two others were injured during the raids. Thirteen terrorists were killed while 86 others were arrested during the raids, a military statement said.

The Armed Forces also said it destroyed several targets and hideouts of terrorists.

Nine vehicles and 18 unlicensed motorbikes were seized during the raids.

Egypt's North Sinai has witnessed many terror attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled the former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by the military following massive protests against his rule.

The military has launched raids in the North Sinai area, in which some terrorists are based.