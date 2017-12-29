19-year-old from Gujarat shot dead at a gas station in Chicago

Chicago: Nineteen-year-old Arshad Vora was on Thursday shot dead in a robbery attempt at Dolton Gas Station in Chicago. One of his relatives was also critically injured in the shooting.

Vora was a native of Nadiad in Gujarat and stayed in south suburban Harvey.

As per reports in chicago.suntimes.com, the attempted armed robbery took place at around 11 am at the gas station. Police said that the 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the spot itself.

The other victim who was also shot at was reportedly taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in a critical condition.

The video footage of the shooting is being probed to nab the culprits.