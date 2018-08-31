हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2 men rape women at least 1900 times, use 9-ft pet boa to torture victim

File image

New Delhi: Two women, who were raped at least 1,900 times in separate incidents, have finally given justice, on the same day.  Brian McTaggart (54) and John Dickson (38) were accused of sexually harrassing the women for several years. They were accorded lengthy sentences for the horrific sexual and domestic violence they inflicted on the women.

McTaggart was given a life sentence for his disgusting act between 1980 and 2004. The former attacked Kathleen McMurchie more than 900 times - up to three times a week during their 10-year-marriage. During this time, he even hurled his then-wife down the stairs and threw a hairdryer into her bath. The woman said after attacks, McTaggart would often apologise and would buy her flowers. 

McTaggart was convicted last September for preying on a total of 18 victims. He is accused of getting physical with his son David (30), who testified against him in the court. 

The woman told the court how McTaggart once attacked her shortly after she had delivered a child saying 'he shouldn't be deprived of sex because she had a bairn'. Another victim was attacked which she was asleep. When she resisted and said a 'no', he told her, "You simply belong to me, I can do anything I want."

McTaggart was also found guilty of indecently assaulting girls and boys. He is convicted of physically abusing other women and teenagers and even fathering a child from another woman. One of these victims, now 30-year-old, described McTaggart as 'being possessed by the devil'.  However, during the trial, McTaggart denied being a rapist and insisted that he was a victim of a witch-hunt. 

On the other hand, Dickson was jailed for 14 years in the next courtroom at Glasgow's High Court. He sexually assaulted a woman more than 1,000 times and tortured another by attacking her with his 9-foot pet boa. The victim told the court how Dickson once had forced himself upon her on a train. He had forced the woman over the sink in the toilet, locked the door and committed the act. 

In another incident, she said Dickson attacked and punched her from head to toe for over an hour. He has been was found guilty of five charges including rape and domestic abuse in crimes that took place mainly between 2000 and 2017. Like McTaggart, he too maintains his innocence. He will be monitored for four years after his release. 

