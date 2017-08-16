27 dead, 80 injured in Nigeria suicide attack

Abuja: At least 27 persons were killed and 80 injured when suspected Boko Haram terrorists blew themselves up at three different places in the Nigerian town of Mandari, the media on Wednesday.

A woman bomber blew herself up and killed 27 others at a market in Konduga village in Borno state, EFE news reported.

Two other suicide bombers blew themselves up at the gates of a nearby refugee camp. The other two blast left many injured but none dead.

Authorities attributed the attacks on Tuesday to the Boko Haram militant group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Military authorities in the state have yet to confirm the attacks.

Borno State in Nigeria`s northeast region is a flash-point of attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram since 2009, when the sect launched its insurgency targeting churches, security facilities, schools and villages.