3-year-old shot two toddlers in daycare, couple running it faces charges

NEW DELHI: A three-year-old kid from Michigan's Dearborn shot two other toddlers with a handgun in a home daycare.

The incident took place during late September, reported The Washington Post.

Samantha Eubanks, who did not have the license to run the day care facility in her place, was looking after six children when she heard a noise upstairs.

She reportedly knew her husband's weapons were in the second-floor bedroom.

The wounded duo was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of them reportedly lost an eye has undergone numerous surgeries.

Charges were filed against Samantha and her husband Timothy Eubanks on Thursday.

While Timothy is charged with six counts of second-degree child abuse, Samantha is booked under 12 counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm.

The couple is likely to face 10 years of imprisonment.

"The allegations, in this case, have set forth a tremendous tragedy," 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt said at an arraignment. "And the tragedy, although not intentional, was the result of reckless disregard for the safety of the children."

The children shot in the home will require "long-term care," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a news conference.