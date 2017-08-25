close
41 million affected by South Asia flooding, situation could worsen: United Nation

Nearly a thousand people have been killed, and tens of thousands of homes, schools and hospitals have been destroyed in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:11
41 million affected by South Asia flooding, situation could worsen: United Nation
Pic Courtesy: PTI

United Nations: Almost 41 million people have been affected by flooding and landslides in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and there is possibility the situation could deteriorate further as rains continue in some flood- affected areas, a UN agency said.

United Nations humanitarian agencies are working with the Government and partners in Nepal to bring in clean water, food, shelter and medical aid for some of the 41 million people affected by flooding and landslides in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

Nearly a thousand people have been killed, and tens of thousands of homes, schools and hospitals have been destroyed in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

"There is the possibility that the situation could deteriorate further as rains continue in some flood-affected areas and flood waters move south," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) today said in an updated note.

The note said governments in all three countries are leading the response with support from in-country humanitarian agencies, national Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies, private sector and militaries. However, many areas remain inaccessible due to damage to roads, bridges, railways and airports.

In India, rescue operations are ongoing in many flood- affected areas, with those stranded being rescued by helicopter. More than 600 people have died and 32.1 million people have been affected with the floods, OCHA said.

Rescue operations are ongoing in many flood-affected areas, with those stranded being rescued by helicopter. Flood relief camps have been established for those displaced by the disaster where they are being provided with food and shelter.

The number of camps is increasing as the flood-affected area continues to expand. The government recently announced additional funding for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and flood mitigation.

In addition to people suffering, Indian authorities also reported large parts of a famous wildlife reserve park destroyed, with endangered animals killed.

In Bangladesh, nearly 2,000 local medical teams have been deployed, even as one-third of the country is reportedly underwater. Aid workers are concerned about waterborne diseases, such as diarrhoea and malaria.

"Their most urgent concern is to accessing safe water and sanitation facilities," OCHA said earlier this week, citing national authorities.

It also warned of dangers to women and children, who are at increased risk for abuse, violence and sexual harassment. 

