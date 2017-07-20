close
5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

 An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale shook the Fukushima Prefecture and northeast Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 08:46
5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale shook the Fukushima Prefecture and northeast Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

However, no tsunami alerts or damage to the nuclear power plant were reported, Efe news said.

The quake was registered at 9.11 am at a depth of 40 km with an epicentre located off the coast of Fukushima.

No casualties or property damage were reported.

The owner of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), said no abnormalities were observed at the plant after the quake.

The earthquake was also felt with less intensity across eastern Japan, including in the capital here.

Japan is situated on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the world's most active seismic zones.

The country has previously suffered several earthquakes, and so its infrastructure is designed to withstand the tremors.

