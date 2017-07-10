5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

Manila: An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted central Philippines on Monday without any casualties or material damage.

The quake was located 13.3 km west of Burauen in Leyte province, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake had a depth of 12 km at the epicentre, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, reports Efe news.

On July 6, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed a 19-year-old girl in Ormoc and a 40-year-old man in Kananga, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The agency also reported 72 injured.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region of high seismic and volcanic activity where some 7,000 tremors, mostly mild, are felt around the year.