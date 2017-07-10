close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

The quake was located 13.3 km west of Burauen in Leyte province, according to the US Geological Survey.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 09:51

Manila: An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted central Philippines on Monday without any casualties or material damage.

The quake was located 13.3 km west of Burauen in Leyte province, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake had a depth of 12 km at the epicentre, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, reports Efe news.

On July 6, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed a 19-year-old girl in Ormoc and a 40-year-old man in Kananga, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The agency also reported 72 injured.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region of high seismic and volcanic activity where some 7,000 tremors, mostly mild, are felt around the year.

TAGS

PhillipinesPhillipines earthquakeManilaBurauenLeyte provinceUS Geological SurveyOrmocKanangaNational Disaster Risk Reduction and Management CouncilPacificRing of Fire

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Kanwar Yatra begins: UP govt bans DJs; Kanwariyas told to carry IDs, drones to monitor processions
Uttar Pradesh

Kanwar Yatra begins: UP govt bans DJs; Kanwariyas told to c...

India

Former Indian Ambassador to US passes away at 82

CBI raids on Lalu Prasad: RJD MLAs to meet today; Will Tejashwi Yadav step down as Bihar Deputy CM?
India

CBI raids on Lalu Prasad: RJD MLAs to meet today; Will Teja...

Pakistan provokes India again, resorts to indiscriminate firing along LoC in Nowgam
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan provokes India again, resorts to indiscriminate fi...

WorldAsia

Iran congratulates Iraq on liberation of Mosul

&#039;Transforming India&#039;: PM Narendra Modi to meet Chief Secretaries; Niti Aayog to announce best, worst performing states
India

'Transforming India': PM Narendra Modi to meet Ch...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?

Will PM Modi’s Israel visit bring the second Green Revolution to India?

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Journalists killed in the line of duty

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels