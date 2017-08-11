close
6.2-magnitude quake hits Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Luzon in the Philippines on Friday although no casualties were reported, officials said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:32

Manila: An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Luzon in the Philippines on Friday although no casualties were reported, officials said.

The quake struck at 1.28 pm, 2.5 km to the northeast of Putol, some 73 km to the south of Manila, at a depth of 168 km, reports Efe news.

The Philippines is located in the "Ring of Fire", a region of high volcanic and seismic activity that is shaken by some 7,000 mostly moderate quakes.

