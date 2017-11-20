Afghanistan trying to make peace with Pakistan: Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said that his government has taken necessary steps to maintain peace with Pakistan.

According to the Khaama Press, speaking to local residents and elders of southern Zabul province, President Ghani said the perceptions that the government`s strategies regarding peace efforts are not clear are baseless.

However, he stated that Afghan government won`t allow anyone to do bad with their country.

Recently, tensions between the two countries escalated after an increase in cross-border shelling from Pakistan`s side.

Earlier this week, Afghanistan said that over 500 missiles landed in its Kunar province in the past four days after being fired from across the Durand Line.