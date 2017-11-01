After New York attack, Trump pitches for 'merit-based' US visa system

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised the nation`s visa system in the wake of Tuesday`s truck attack in New York City and pressed for a `merit based` program for immigrants to the United States.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the `Diversity Visa Lottery Program,` a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit-based," Trump posted on Twitter.

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Earlier, he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the US.

"I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already extreme vetting programme. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this," Trump had tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today's terrorist attack in New York City and their families," he had further said and had added, "we must not allow ISIS to return."

The Trump administration had last week announced that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in Lower Manhattan after a gunman in a truck ploughed through a busy bike path, an incident the US termed as an "act of terrorism", PTI reported.

The man accused of killing eight people by racing a pickup truck down a New York City bike path may have worked as a driver and lived in New Jersey after emigrating from Uzbekistan seven years ago, according to authorities and media reports.

Police have declined to identify the 29-year-old suspect but a source familiar with the investigation identified him as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov and said he was not a US citizen, as per Reuters.

His immigration status was not immediately clear.

Saipov was shot by a police officer while attempting to flee minutes after the attack and was whisked away to a local hospital, where he was recovering from an abdominal wound.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there's no evidence to suggest there's a wider threat or plot, warning that people will still see more security forces out of caution.

On the other hand, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "This is a very painful day in our city, but New Yorkers will not be changed by an act of terror."

(With Agency inputs)