close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Al Qaeda ousted from Yemen president`s home district

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have driven al Qaeda militants from a southern district that is the birthplace of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, security sources said on Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:58

Aden: Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have driven al Qaeda militants from a southern district that is the birthplace of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, security sources said on Thursday.

Wadea is located in Abyan province, which for months was a no-go zone for pro-government troops and where Qaeda fighters fled after a similar offensive in the neighbouring province of Shabwa last month.

Seven suspected Qaeda members were arrested during the Wadea operation which began on Wednesday, including an alleged explosives expert known as Abu Abdallah, according to the sources.

Other sources said the jihadists had not put up a fierce resistance, but withdrew -- a now familiar pattern for Qaeda in Yemen.

"Most of the organisation`s leaders fled ... and headed towards the nearby Muhafid district," the sources said, referring to an Qaeda stronghold on the edge of Abyan province.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, seen by the United States as the network`s most dangerous branch, has exploited years of conflict between the government and Huthi Shiite rebels to expand its presence in Yemen, particularly in southern provinces.

The UAE is a key component of the Saudi-led coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015, when Hadi fled into exile as the rebels threatened to overrun his last stronghold.

Around 100 UAE troops have been killed in the conflict.  

TAGS

Al QaedaYemenAbedrabbo MansourUnited Arab Emirates

From Zee News

Nubia Z17Mini limited edition with 6GB RAM launched at Rs 21,499
Mobiles

Nubia Z17Mini limited edition with 6GB RAM launched at Rs 2...

World

Russian prisons boss arrested on graft charges

WorldAsia

Finnish aid worker kidnapped in Kabul has been released: Fo...

Netflix comes out with &#039;&#039;Birthdays On-Demand&#039;&#039; for kids
Technology

Netflix comes out with ''Birthdays On-Demand...

All the president&#039;s women: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte fiercest critics and a surly political heir
WorldAsia

All the president's women: Philippines President Rodri...

North East

Naga peace talks reach final stage, Assembly polls 2018 cou...

Idea Cellular expands network to 2.6 lakh cell sites
Internet & Social Media

Idea Cellular expands network to 2.6 lakh cell sites

WorldAsia

Coal mine explosion kills nine workers in northern China: X...

North Korea threatens to &#039;sink&#039; Japan, reduce US to &#039;ashes and darkness&#039;
WorldAsia

North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce US...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi