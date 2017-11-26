हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects snap elections after failed talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday rejected new elections and wanted to form a new government quickly, as a consequence of the failed government coalition talks with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 26, 2017, 07:21 AM IST
File photo

"The people have voted, and I absolutely do not favor, if we can`t do anything with the result, asking people to vote again," Merkel said at a party conference of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Kuehlungsborn, northeast Germany, according to Xinhua news agency.

Tags:
Angela Merkelgerman chancellorFree Democratic Party (FDP)Christian Democratic Union (CDU)Kuehlungsborn
