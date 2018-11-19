हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Appeasement doesn't work: Pak minister reacts to Donald Trump's tirade

A day after Donald Trump once again lashed out at Pakistan and defended his decision to cut back military aid to Islamabad, the country's human rights minister hit back by throwing reverse allegations.

Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to claim that Pakistani lives had been lost fighting the US war on terror. "The loss of Pakistani lives in US War on Terror, the free space for Raymond Davis and other operatives, the illegal killings by drone attacks — the list is endless. Once again history shows appeasement does not work," she wrote.

 

 

Mazari also said that Trump's statement should be a lesson for Pakistani leaders who have 'kept appeasing the US since 9/11.

Trump, in an interview to Fox News Sunday, had stood by his decision to cut military funding to Pakistan and even highlighted how Osama bin Laden was living in a mansion in the country. "You know, living -- think of this -- living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I've seen nicer. And we give Pakistan USD 1.3 billion a year. ... (Laden] lived in Pakistan, we're supporting Pakistan, we're giving them USD 1.3 billion a year -- which we don't give them any more, by the way, I ended it because they don't do anything for us, they don't do a damn thing for us," he had said.

Relations between the two countries have been steadily declining with the US asking Pakistan to do more against home-grown terrorists while Islamabad maintaining that it has made enormous sacrifices in the war on terror. Many leaders in the country have even called for reducing dependence on the US and instead, focus on even closer ties with 'all-weather-ally' China.

