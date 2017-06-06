close
Arab protester shot dead in anti-police riot: Israeli police

Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli parliament, accused the police of "killing another Arab citizen." 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 12:45

Jerusalem: Israeli police say a private security guard has shot dead an Arab demonstrator during anti-police riots in central Israel.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the clashes broke out when police came to arrest a local resident in the Arab town of Kfar Kassem. He said the man resisted and then other local residents attacked the police forces, managing to free the suspect.

The police say rioters burned three police vehicles and masked men attacked the local police station early today.

Rosenfeld said the security guard stationed there felt threatened and opened fire, killing a local resident.

Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli parliament, accused the police of "killing another Arab citizen." He said the police treated Arabs as enemies.

TAGS

IsraelIsraeli policesecurity guardMicky RosenfeldKfar KassemAyman OdehIsraeli Parliament

From Zee News

