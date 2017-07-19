close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Arabs urge Qatar to accept 6 principles to combat extremism

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar in early June over allegations that it supports extremist groups a charge Qatar rejects.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 09:36

United Nations: Four Arab nations that cut ties with Qatar are urging the tiny Gulf nation to commit to six principles on combatting extremism and terrorism, and to negotiate a plan with specific measures to implement them a step that could pave the way for an early resolution of the crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar in early June over allegations that it supports extremist groups a charge Qatar rejects. They initially made 13 demands, which Qatar also dismissed.

Saudi Arabia's UN Ambassador Abdallah Al Mouallimi told correspondents yesterday that the four countries are now committed to the six principles agreed to by their foreign ministers at a meeting in Cairo on July 5 and to having Qatar support them.

TAGS

QatarTerrorismSaudi Arabiathe United Arab EmiratesEgyptBahrain

From Zee News

July 12 violence fallout: Domestic helps&#039; union to boycott Noida’s Mahagun Moderne society
Uttar Pradesh

July 12 violence fallout: Domestic helps' union to boy...

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrim dies, death toll in ongoing yatra climbs t...

Mayak – Experimental Russian satellite is the brightest shooting star in night sky
Space

Mayak – Experimental Russian satellite is the brightest sho...

World

Indonesia bans Hizbut group that seeks global caliphate

Wildfire forces evacuation of California town near Yosemite
World

Wildfire forces evacuation of California town near Yosemite

World

Philippine presidential guards wounded in attack by Maoist...

United States expresses concern over India-China standoff in Sikkim sector
India

United States expresses concern over India-China standoff i...

Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu fails to turn up for floor test, House adjourned
North East

Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu fails to turn up for floo...

Shimla gang-rape case: 1 of the 6 accused dies in police custody
Himachal Pradesh

Shimla gang-rape case: 1 of the 6 accused dies in police cu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels