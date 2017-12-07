Baby stolen 40 years back reunites with her family

A woman in Argentina, who was stolen about 40 years back, has on Monday reunited with her relatives.

40-year-old Adriana's identity was revealed after she took a DNA test. She was reportedly born in January 1977.

Her DNA matched with those of her parents' relatives. Reports suggest that Adriana's parents disappeared under Argentina's military rule.

The 40-year-old was helped by campaign group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo to reunite with her family members.

Adriana is the 126th child found by the Grandmothers, who campaign for victims of the "Dirty War", reported BBC.

"I found out on a Saturday and on Monday I had already gone to the Grandmothers, I wanted to know if I was the daughter of people who had disappeared, more than anything because of my date of birth," she said referring to the hundreds of children who were taken from left-wing activists under military rule between 1976 and 1983.

On Monday, she received a call from the National Commission for the Right to Identity (CONADI) who later informed her about her biological parents, Violeta Ortolani and Edgardo Garnier.

Ortolani and Edgardo, who were then 23 and 21 years old, were active left-wing student group members.

Ortolani was reportedly detained by the military in December 1976 when she was eight months pregnant. While she was in captivity, Adriana was born.

A month later, Garnier was also detained while he was looking for his missing partner and kid.

Since then, the duo could never be spotted. They are two among some 30,000 individuals who disappeared during the military rule.