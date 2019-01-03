Bangladesh’s Prime Minister designate Sheikh Hasina to take oath on January 7

DHAKA: Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time at Bangabhaban – the official residence and office of the Bangladesh President. Besides Hasina, other cabinet ministers will also take an oath.

“The swearing ceremony of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and cabinet members will be held at Bangabhaban at 3.30pm on Monday i.e. January 7, 2019,” informed President Abdul Hamid’s press secretary Joynal Abedin.

The announcement came in the wake of President Hamid extending an invite to Hasina to form the government after Awami League appeared as the single largest party securing 288 of the total 298 seats. Elections were held for 298 of total 300 seats in Bangladesh on December 30, after polls were cancelled in one seat (Brahmanberia -2) and were deferred in one seat (Gaibandha) due to the demise of the BNP candidate.

Earlier in the day, elected Awami League members and party President Sheikh Hasina were sworn in as the members of Parliament. The swearing in ceremony was held at the Oath room of the Parliament.

As many as 257 Awami League members took oath alongside 22 Awami League alliance partner Jatiya Party members. Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Hasina also took oath as the member of Parliament today.

The Parliament speaker Shirin Chaudhury administered the oath ceremony.

However, Opposition members stayed away from the oath ceremony. The opposition alliance – Jaitya Oikya Front managed to secure seven seats – five were bagged by BNP and two by Gono Forum.

On the same day, a seven-member delegation of the Jatiya Oikya Front led by BNP secretary general Fakhrul Islam submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda demanding fresh elections under a caretaker and a non-partisan government.

Similar demands for fresh elections were raised by the opposition alliance. However, the election commission of Bangladesh had turned it down.

The 11th general elections to Bangladesh were held on December 30, 2018. The elections were marred by violent clashes between the ruling Awami League and the Opposition party – BNP members. As many as 18 people lost their lives in the violent clashes. Two civilians who had gone to cast their vote were caught amidst a cross fire and succumbed to bullet injuries later. A security personnel belonging to the Ansar force was also killed while bringing a situation under control on the day of the polling.