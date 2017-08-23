close
Boat sinks carrying 70 passengers in Brazil, seven dead

A passenger boat carrying about 70 people sank in the northern Brazilian state of Pará, with at least seven people confirmed dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 22:56

Sau Paulo: A passenger boat carrying about 70 people sank in the northern Brazilian state of Pará, with at least seven people confirmed dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

Authorities said 25 people had been found alive following the Tuesday night shipwreck on the Xingu River, according to a statement from the State Secretary for Public Security and Social Defense. Bodies of a teenager and a child were among those recovered. 

Rescue operations were underway and civil police were investigating the cause of the shipwreck.

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India