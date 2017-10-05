close
British author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize for Literature

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 17:01
British author Kazuo Ishiguro has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Kazuo Ishiguro has written eight books, as well as scripts for film and television.  

Kazuo Ishiguro’s most renowned novel, "The Remains of the Day” (1989), was turned into a film with Anthony Hopkins as the butler Stevens. The themes 2017 Literature Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro is most associated with are: memory, time, and self-delusion.

Ishiguro’s latest novel, “The Buried Giant” (2015) explores how memory relates to oblivion, history to the present, and fantasy to reality. With the dystopian work “Never Let Me Go” (2005), Ishiguro introduced a cold undercurrent of science fiction into his work.

The 2017 Literature Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro was born on November 8, 1954 (age 62) in Japan. His family moved to the United Kingdom when he was five years old.

