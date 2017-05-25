close
British Police, Army respond to Manchester alert, bomb disposal team reach location

An army bomb disposal unit on Thursday reached at a college in Trafford, while responding to a call, said police investigating the terror attack in the city which killed 22 people.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 16:03
British Police, Army respond to Manchester alert, bomb disposal team reach location

Manchester: An army bomb disposal unit on Thursday reached at a college in Trafford, while responding to a call, said police investigating the terror attack in the city which killed 22 people.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal have now arrived on site," police said without giving further details.

Police earlier said the call was at a college in Trafford, a suburb of Manchester, but then said it was in Hulme, an area just south of the city centre.

"The army attended Linby Street in Hulme and not a college in Trafford," the police said on Twitter.

It said several roads in the area were closed.

"Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation," they said.

However, it is too early to say if the alert is linked to its investigation into the Manchester bomb attack, the force said.

Several roads are closed and officers are currently assessing the situation.

 

