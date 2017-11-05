British woman goes to Egypt with painkillers, faces death penalty

A woman from Britain is facing death penalty in Egypt for carrying painkillers for her husband. Laura Plummer, a 33-year-old woman was reportedly carrying Tramadol tablets for her husband with sore back.

After being detained at airport for five hours without any interpreter, Laura was made to sign a document in Arabic. She believed that she would be set free once the paperwork was done. However, much to her shock, she was then moved to 15 feet by 15 feet cell. She has been living in that cell with 25 other women.

The Sun reported that Laura has even been wearing the same clothes she wore while leaving Britain.

Laura’s brother was quoted as saying that she could face up to 25 years in jail or even death penalty. This information was given to the family by the lawyers they consulted in Egypt.

Egyptian authorities have arrested the woman for suspected drug trafficking, as she was travelling with Tramadol, which is banned in the country. The painkiller is, however, available on prescription in UK.

She was reportedly carrying 29 strips of tramadol and few strips of naproxen.

The foreign office of Britain in Egypt is also making attempts to help Laura.