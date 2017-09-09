Canadian Sikh politician gets racially abused, heckled; handles gracefully - Watch

New Delhi: Video of a Sikh politician in Canada getting racially abused and heckled by a woman protester at a campaign rally went viral on social media.

However, Jagmeet Singh, who is a member of New Democratic Party, gracefully handled the situation despite her throwing a volley of abuses at him.

The incident took place at the Professor’s Lake Recreation Centre where the event themed “JagMeet And Greet” was organised.

The woman asked him when his ‘Sharia’ will stop.