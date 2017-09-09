close
Canadian Sikh politician gets racially abused, heckled; handles gracefully - Watch

The incident took place at the Professor’s Lake Recreation Centre where the event themed “JagMeet And Greet” was organised.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 23:37
New Delhi: Video of a Sikh politician in Canada getting racially abused and heckled by a woman protester at a campaign rally went viral on social media.

However, Jagmeet Singh, who is a member of New Democratic Party, gracefully handled the situation despite her throwing a volley of abuses at him.

The woman asked him when his ‘Sharia’ will stop.

