Car bombing hits Syrian evacuees, several dead: Monitor
AFP | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 19:34
Beirut: A car bomb blast killed several people Saturday at a transit point for Syrians being transferred out of two besieged government-held towns under an evacuation deal, a monitoring group said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion occurred at Rashidin, west of second city Aleppo, where buses were waiting to transport thousands of people who left Fuaa and Kafraya a day earlier.
