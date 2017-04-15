China seeks Russia's help to 'cool' North Korea situation
Beijing: China is seeking Russia's help to cool surging tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, the country's foreign minister has told his Moscow counterpart, after Beijing warned of possible conflict over North Korea.
Fears over the North's rogue weapons programme have soared in recent days, with a US naval strike force deployed near the Korean peninsula, while President Donald Trump has warned the threat "will be taken care of" and Pyongyang has vowed a "merciless" response to any provocation.
China - the North's sole major ally and economic lifeline - yesterday warned that war over North Korea could break out "at any moment".
In a call with Sergei Lavrov later yesterday, Wang Yi said the common goal of the two nations was to "bring all the parties back to the negotiating table", according to a statement on China's Foreign Ministry website.
"China is ready to coordinate closely with Russia to help cool down as quickly as possible the situation on the peninsula and encourage the parties concerned to resume dialogue," Wang told Lavrov, referring to the stalled six- party talks on the North's nuclear programme that includes Russia, China and the United States.
"Preventing war and chaos on the peninsula meets common interests," he added.
Beijing has long opposed dramatic action against the North, fearing the regime's collapse would send a flood of refugees across its borders and leave the US military on its doorstep.
Trump insists that China must exert more leverage on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions or suffer the consequences.
Pyongyang is already under several sets of UN sanctions over its atomic and ballistic missile programmes.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH