close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Death toll from Sierra Leone floods passes 400: Red Cross

The death toll from devastating floods in Sierra Leone has passed 400 while an estimated 600 others remain missing, a senior Red Cross official said Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:57

Geneva: The death toll from devastating floods in Sierra Leone has passed 400 while an estimated 600 others remain missing, a senior Red Cross official said Friday.

"Today we are counting more than 400 people dead," the President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, Elhadj As Sy, told reporters in Geneva.

TAGS

Sierra LeonefloodtollRed Cross

From Zee News

Asteroid Florence to whizz past Earth at a safe distance on Spetmeber 1, says NASA
Space

Asteroid Florence to whizz past Earth at a safe distance on...

Mizoram

Tuirial power project to be commissioned in October: Chief...

Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20
Mobiles

Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20

Bawana bypoll: Over 2.94 lakh electors, 8 candidates in fray
India

Bawana bypoll: Over 2.94 lakh electors, 8 candidates in fra...

Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops
Gadgets

Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops

India

SC seeks Chandigarh's response on compensation to mino...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government to raise OBC quota to give reservation...

Princess Diana`s death forced British royals to overhaul image
EuropeWorld

Princess Diana`s death forced British royals to overhaul im...

Apps

True Balance's latest feature enables users to manage,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India