Death toll from Sierra Leone floods passes 400: Red Cross
The death toll from devastating floods in Sierra Leone has passed 400 while an estimated 600 others remain missing, a senior Red Cross official said Friday.
Geneva: The death toll from devastating floods in Sierra Leone has passed 400 while an estimated 600 others remain missing, a senior Red Cross official said Friday.
"Today we are counting more than 400 people dead," the President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, Elhadj As Sy, told reporters in Geneva.