close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Death toll in Pakistan tanker fire reaches 219

The number of deaths in the June 25 explosion rose after a victim died at a hospital on Monday in Multan city, the News International reported on Tuesday. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:28

Islamabad: The death toll in last month's oil tanker explosion in Pakistan's Punjab province has climbed to 219, officials said.

The number of deaths in the June 25 explosion rose after a victim died at a hospital on Monday in Multan city, the News International reported on Tuesday. 

At least 34 injured persons were still undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Meanwhile, relatives of several victims of the tragedy claimed that the cheques issued to them by the district government on the order of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had bounced. 

The relatives claim was denied by the officials.

The accident occurred when a tanker loaded with gasoline overturned and spilt thousands of liters of fuel on a national highway near Bahawalpur city in Punjab.

According to preliminary investigations, dozens of residents from the neighbouring area, including women and children, came to the site to collect fuel before the tanker exploded.

TAGS

Pakistan tanker firePakistanPakistan tanker fire death tollIslamabadPakistan's Punjab provinceMultan cityPunjab Chief MinisterShahbaz SharifBahawalpur city

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Donald Trump's visit to Britain to be delayed until 20...

India

Rainfall take a break in central India and southern peninsu...

WorldAsia

India, China can handle border differences Foreign Secretar...

Amarnath yatra terror attack: J&amp;K govt releases helpline number
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath yatra terror attack: J&K govt releases helplin...

AmericasWorld

United States avoids commenting on Sikkim standoff

Jammu and Kashmir

Emergency meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet underway

WorldAsia

Japan protests South Korea's 'comfort women'...

Reliance Jio new postpaid plans: Now avail 90GB data for 90 days at Rs 399
Technology

Reliance Jio new postpaid plans: Now avail 90GB data for 90...

AmericasWorld

White House criticises Russia sanctions stalled in House

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?