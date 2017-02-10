Donald Trump, Afghan President discuss terrorism
Kabul: Presidents Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and Donald Trump of the US discussed over phone the war against terrorism, the Afghan presidential palace said on Friday.
The two leaders on Thursday night also discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and economic affairs, Xinhua news agency quoted the palace as saying.
"They also discussed cooperation between the two nations, based on shared interests and risks," a presidential palace statement said.
Ghani told Trump that Afghan security forces, after taking full responsibilities from the US and NATO forces, were ready to defend their country.
According to the statement, the two leaders will soon meet.
