Donald Trump attacks CNN over report related to Russia probe

WASHINGTON: Continuing his tirade against the CNN, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday accused the news channel of making a "vicious and intentional mistake" when the network was forced to correct an erroneous report related to the Trump-Russia probe.

President Trump took to Twitter and called on the news network to fire "those responsible."

"Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday. They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his "mistake"). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence?" Trump tweeted.

In a second tweet, President Trump said the network should change their slogan after the report to "the least trusted name in news."

"CNN'S slogan is CNN, THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS. Everyone knows this is not true, that this could, in fact, be a fraud on the American Public. There are many outlets that are far more trusted than Fake News CNN. Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS!" he tweeted.

Last week, President Trump heaped praises on ABC News for suspending the chief investigative journalist over an erroneous report about former national security advisor Michael Flynn.