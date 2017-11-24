Donald Trump hit on my wife after gate-crashing a party, claims actor Billy Baldwin

London: Actor Billy Baldwin has accused US President Donald Trump of hitting on his wife after gate crashing a party two decades ago.

In response to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. about the latest sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Senator Al Franken, Baldwin said Trump once "hit on my wife" at a Manhattan hotel.

The tweet read: "Your Dad is a 5th-degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations. In fact. I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel. your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife. invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City."

"She showed his fat a-- the door," he added.

In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017

The 54-year-old, who has been married to Chynna Phillips since 1995, used to be cordial with Trump but has been a staunch critic since the campaign, regularly lashing out at him over Twitter.

Baldwin's brother and fellow actor, Alec Baldwin has on several occasions drawn ire for his Trump impersonation on 'Saturday Night Live.'