Donald Trump

Donald Trump praises efforts to rescue children trapped in Thai cave

Donald Trump took to Twitter to claim that the US was in close contact with the Thai government regarding the rescue operations.

Two divers walking at the site of the cave where 12 children are trapped. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised rescue efforts currently underway in Thailand to bring 12 school children and their football coach out of a flooded cave. At the time of filing this report, six of the children had been rescued.

Trump took to Twitter to claim that the US was in close contact with the Thai government regarding the rescue operations. "The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people!" he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

 

 

A massive operation to rescue the trapped children began early Sunday with 18 elite divers going in to begin the operations. An air-filled tube was also tested near the entrance of the cave to see if it could be used to assist in operations.

While the children have been trapped deep inside the cave since June 23, they were discovered only last Monday. Authorities first said it could take months to bring them out but the risk of more rain in the area flooding the cave made it imperative for rescue operations to begin as soon as possible.

