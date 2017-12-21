हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Donald Trump threatens funding cuts ahead of Jerusalem vote

The 193-member UN General Assembly will hold a rare emergency special session on Thursday at the request of Arab and Muslim countries on the controversial US decision.

AFP| Updated: Dec 21, 2017, 00:00 AM IST
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favor of a draft United Nations resolution against his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel`s capital.

"They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we`re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We`ll save a lot. We don`t care," Trump told reporters at the White House.

