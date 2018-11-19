हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake measuring 6.7 strikes Fiji, no tsunami warning

Initial reports suggest that since the earthquake was too deep in the sea, there was no damage caused on the land surface. 

Earthquake measuring 6.7 strikes Fiji, no tsunami warning
Representational image courtesy Pixabay

A strong under-sea earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Fiji early Monday morning, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Initial reports suggest that since the earthquake was too deep in the sea, there was no damage caused on the land surface. The exact location of the quake has been identified as being 283 kilometers to the east of capital Suva.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has said there is no threat of a tsunami.

Tags:
EarthquakeTsunamiFijiSuva

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close