Japan

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Japan, no immediate tsunami warning

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake measured magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale and was 12.1 kilometres deep.

Tokyo: A strong, shallow earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck off the eastern coast of Japan on Tuesday, officials said. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of injuries or damage.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake measured magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale and was 12.1 kilometres deep. It was centred 243 kilometres east of Ofunato city, USGS said. 

The city was badly damaged by a magnitude of 9.0 quake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011, killing more than 18,000 people. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

