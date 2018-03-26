हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS

The quake, the latest in a series in the region over recent days, struck 180 km west of the town of Rabaul, on New Britain island, at a shallow depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

Reuters| Updated: Mar 26, 2018, 15:48 PM IST
Representational image

An earthquake of 7 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

There was no immediate tsunami warning.

