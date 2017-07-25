close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Egypt court sentences 43 anti-government protesters to life: Sources

An Egyptian criminal court sentenced 43 activists to life in prison on Tuesday, judicial sources said, in a retrial of anti-government protesters who clashed with authorities in late 2011.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 20:55

Cairo: An Egyptian criminal court sentenced 43 activists to life in prison on Tuesday, judicial sources said, in a retrial of anti-government protesters who clashed with authorities in late 2011.

Mass trials have been common since the army deposed Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following nationwide demonstrations against his rule. Both local and international rights groups have repeatedly voiced criticism.

The 43 defendants had been charged with rioting, vandalism and attacking security forces during clashes with police and the army in Cairo in December 2011, in which at least 17 people were killed and almost 2,000 were wounded.

The defendants were also fined more than 17 million Egyptian pounds ($948,661) combined for vandalising public property during the clashes.

Nine others were sentenced to 10 years in prison and one to five years, while 92 were acquitted, in the case that was dubbed by local media "cabinet clashes", a reference to the cabinet building where the unrest occurred. 

The defendants can appeal their verdicts to a higher court. Life sentences in Egypt last 25 years.

The case was retried because initial verdicts in 2015 had been issued while the defendants were in abstentia.

The clashes broke out near the cabinet and parliament buildings in the Egyptian capital months after the Arab Spring uprising that ousted former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

TAGS

EgyptgovernmentMuslim BrotherhoodMohamed Mursi

From Zee News

India rejects Organisation of Islamic Cooperation&#039;s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, terms them &#039;misleading&#039;
India

India rejects Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's re...

Technology

Microsoft bets big on cloud, eyes new customers in India

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Gujarat
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Gujara...

World

Syria says US halting aid to rebels is step towards ending...

India

BJP hits back at Congress for criticising Prez Ram Nath Kov...

Tamil Nadu

Vande Mataram row: BJP backs Madras HC ruling, refers it as...

China asks US to stop unfriendly dangerous military activities
World

China asks US to stop unfriendly dangerous military activit...

&#039;Zebrafish may hold clues to healing spinal injuries&#039;
Environment

'Zebrafish may hold clues to healing spinal injuries...

Donald Trump praises work on post-Brexit trade deal, criticizes EU&#039;s relationship with US
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump praises work on post-Brexit trade deal, critic...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels