Thai cave rescue

Elon Musk shares videos of 'kid-size submarine' built to assist in Thai cave rescue - Watch

In the videos shared on his Twitter account, the metallic pod can be seen being tested underwater in a swimming pool in Los Angeles. 

In an effort to rescue the Thailand soccer team trapped in a cave since June 23, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has developed a 'kid-size submarine' that could manoeuvre its way into the narrow, flooded passageways. The billionaire tech entrepreneur on Sunday shared photos and videos of a metallic pod which could hopefully assist in the rescue mission.

Elon Musk had said that he is iterating with cave experts in Thailand on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. "Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does," he had said.

Giving details of what the Thai cave experts wanted from him, he had said: "Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull. Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust.

While four boys have been rescued, eight boys and their soccer coach remain trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. The boys who were rescued on Sunday are said to be in good health and recovering in hospital. 

The daring and dangerous bid to rescue the boys - aged between 11 and 16 - was suspended by the mission chief late on Sunday to replenish oxygen supplies and make new preparations, which he said would take at least 10 hours.

Authorities have said the mission could take three or four days to complete. The head of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakorn, said last week they would bring the fittest people in the group out first.

Divers had to hold the first four boys close to their bodies to bring them out and each had to wear an oxygen mask to enable normal breathing, authorities said.

Bursts of heavy rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in Thailand`s northern Chiang Rai province overnight, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the boys.

