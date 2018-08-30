Ethiopian military aircraft crashes into sea, at least 17 dead: Report

A military aircraft in Ethiopia crashed into sea with all 17 passengers on board feared dead, according to local media reports.

State news agency of Ethiopia reported that the aircraft was bound for Bushoftu from Dire Dawa and caught fire midway before crashing into the sea.

While rescue operations were started soon after the plane crashed, chances of finding any survivors quickly diminished. It is reported that among the passengers on board were two women and two children.

The cause of the accident is not yet known but authorities are trying to locate the Black Box of the aircraft.