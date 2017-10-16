EU ministers approve new sanctions on North Korea
The EU imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea on Monday as part of international efforts to punish the pariah regime for its nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes.
Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg signed off a new package of measures including a ban on investments in North Korea and on European Union exports of oil to Pyongyang.