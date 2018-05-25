Explosion at an Indian restaurant in Canada, 15 injured

OTTAWA: At least 15 people were injured following in a blast that took place in an Indian restaurant in Mississauga city in Canada. The mishap occurred in Bombay Bhel located in Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East at around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

Three of those hurt have suffered "critical blast injuries" and were taken to a trauma centre in the neighbouring city of Toronto. A Peel Regional Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News that the restaurant building appeared to be intact, but there was a lot of broken glass.

The cause of the explosion is under probe.