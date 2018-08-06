हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Italy

Explosion causes fire near Italy's Bologna Airport

A road accident caused a large explosion and a fire near Bologna airport in northern Italy on Monday, police said, and local media reported some people had been injured.

Explosion causes fire near Italy&#039;s Bologna Airport
Representational Image

ROME: A road accident caused a large explosion and a fire near Bologna airport in northern Italy on Monday, police said, and local media reported some people had been injured.

Police said they had closed off the motorway where the crash took place as well as the surrounding area in Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna.

Photos on social media showed a huge ball of fire and black smoke billowing into the sky at the scene of the crash. No further details were immediately available.

Tags:
ItalyFire in ItalyBologna AirportRomeExplosion near Bologna Airport

