Explosion in New York City: Blast near ever-busy Port Authority Bust Terminal

American media are reporting an explosion close to New York City's busy Port Authority Bus Terminal. The location is also extremely close to the iconic Times Square.

It is yet unclear how many have been injured in the explosion.

Word is still awaited on whether this was a terrorist attack or the explosion was caused by some other factor.

The Ney York Police Department tweeted a single line advisory, which read, "The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available."

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

NYPD's transit bureau chief tweeted that all subway services through Times Square have been restricted, and requested everyone to avoid the area:

Subway service and travel through the Times Sq subway station is restricted as we investigate an incident, please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/R8L3HOnqhh — Chief Joseph Fox (@NYPDTransit) December 11, 2017

More deails awaited.