Pakistan: Firing, blast near Chinese Consulate in Karachi; 2 policemen, 3 suicide bombers dead

Karachi: Two policemen were killed in firing near Chinese Consulate in Karachi's Clifton area on Friday, reported Pakistani media.

The exchange of fire started around 9.30 am. An explosion was also heard. Three suspects, carrying hand grenades and other weapons, fired near the Chinese consulate and attempted to enter it.

"Three gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security guards at a checkpoint," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi Javed Alam Odho told Geo News.

All the suspects were gunned down. Suicide jackets and weapons were recovered from their possession.

All the staff inside the Chinese consulate is safe, security sources said.

With agency inputs