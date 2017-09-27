close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Fistfights, chair-throwing erupt in Uganda's Parliament during President's age-limit debate

Ahead of a debate on whether to extend the president's decade-long hold on power, a chaotic scene was witnessed in Uganda's parliament on Tuesday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 09:56
Fistfights, chair-throwing erupt in Uganda&#039;s Parliament during President&#039;s age-limit debate
Video courtesy: @sharipha

Kampala: Ahead of a debate on whether to extend the president's decade-long hold on power, a chaotic scene was witnessed in Uganda's parliament on Tuesday. 

A scuffle took place inside the assembly after the House speaker allowed a ruling party legislator to introduce a motion to kick-start a process to remove an age cap from the Uganda's constitution to allow President Yoweri Museveni to run for re-election.

Fistfights and chair-throwing reportedly happened between the government and the opposition lawmakers.

Under the existing constitution, a person standing for President must be under 75 years of age - which would make Museveni, 73, ineligible to stand at the next polls in 2021. He has been in power for more than three decades, Reuters said.

The incident was filmed and shared on social media. 

Watch the video here: 

TAGS

UgandaUganda parliamentUganda MPs scuffleYoweri MuseveniUganda President

From Zee News

Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states: India
India

Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states: I...

Chidambaram quotes BJP&#039;s Yashwant Sinha to criticise PM Modi
India

Chidambaram quotes BJP's Yashwant Sinha to criticise P...

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx captures Earth in all its glory while on its way to Bennu – See pic
Space

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures Earth in all its glory whil...

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s support to trolls will lead to anarchy: Raj Thackeray
India

PM Narendra Modi's support to trolls will lead to anar...

Russian couple arrested for killing, eating 30 people
World

Russian couple arrested for killing, eating 30 people

Work begins on prototypes for US-Mexico border wall
AmericasWorld

Work begins on prototypes for US-Mexico border wall

Minor explosion heard near Srinagar&#039;s Pantha Chowk, probe on
Jammu and Kashmir

Minor explosion heard near Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, pr...

Three youth molest, film girl in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Prakasam, circulate video
Andhra Pradesh

Three youth molest, film girl in Andhra Pradesh's Prak...

New Horizons: Origins of Pluto&#039;s giant blades of ice decoded
Space

New Horizons: Origins of Pluto's giant blades of ice d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi