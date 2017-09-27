Fistfights, chair-throwing erupt in Uganda's Parliament during President's age-limit debate

Kampala: Ahead of a debate on whether to extend the president's decade-long hold on power, a chaotic scene was witnessed in Uganda's parliament on Tuesday.

A scuffle took place inside the assembly after the House speaker allowed a ruling party legislator to introduce a motion to kick-start a process to remove an age cap from the Uganda's constitution to allow President Yoweri Museveni to run for re-election.

Fistfights and chair-throwing reportedly happened between the government and the opposition lawmakers.

Under the existing constitution, a person standing for President must be under 75 years of age - which would make Museveni, 73, ineligible to stand at the next polls in 2021. He has been in power for more than three decades, Reuters said.

The incident was filmed and shared on social media.

