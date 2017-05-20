close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five killed in Indonesia boat fire

 23 Indonesian tourists were killed when a massive fire erupted in a boat carrying hundreds of people of Jakarta to celebrate the New Year.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 11:09

Jakarta: At least five people were killed when a boat carrying nearly 200 people caught fire in Indonesia, rescuers said Saturday.

The vessel caught fire on Friday afternoon in the waters off the archipelago`s main Java island, prompting the captain to order people to abandon the boat, the national disaster management agency said.

The agency said the fire might have caused by a short circuit in one of the trucks carried on board.

Rescuers have evacuated 141 people and recovered five bodies in the incident, the local chief of the search and rescue agency, Mohammad Arifin, told AFB.

Authorities were checking the manifest to determine whether anyone else was missing, Arifin said.

Boat accidents are common in Indonesia, a vast network of islands that relies heavily on water transport.

In January, 23 Indonesian tourists were killed when a massive fire erupted in a boat carrying hundreds of people to an island north of Jakarta to celebrate the New Year.

TAGS

Jakartaational disaster management agencyMohammad ArifinIndonesian touristsNew year

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Soon you can order food from Facebook
Internet & Social Media

Soon you can order food from Facebook

Apple warns Chinese social media apps to disable '...
Technology

Apple warns Chinese social media apps to disable '...

Rajasthan: Gujjar community back under OBC category
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Gujjar community back under OBC category

Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan's Banswara
Rajasthan

Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan's Banswara

US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia

Delhi University launches special drive to enrol more Afric...
DelhiEducation

Delhi University launches special drive to enrol more Afric...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video