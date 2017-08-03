close
Flash floods, heavy rains kill 7, leave 27 missing in northern Vietnam

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed seven people and left 27 others missing in northern Vietnam.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 18:44

Hanoi: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed seven people and left 27 others missing in northern Vietnam.

Disaster official Luong Tuan Anh said today two people died and 13 are missing in the worst hit province of Yen Bai. Some 900 government forces have been mobilized to search for the missing.

The other casualties were reported in the neighboring provinces of Son La and Lai Chau.

A government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung is in the area to direct relief efforts.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms, which kill hundreds of people each year.

TAGS

Vietnam floodsHanoiNorthern VietnamSon LaLai ChauTrinh Dinh DungYen Bai

