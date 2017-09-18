close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's wife wins Lahore by-poll

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has won the crucial by-election in Lahore.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 07:29
Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif&#039;s wife wins Lahore by-poll
Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz (ANI Photo)

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has won the crucial by-election in Lahore.

The seat fell vacant after SC disqualified Sharif in Panamagate and instructed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references in the regard.

Citing unofficial and unverified results, Geo News reported that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz won the by-polls after managing to attain 61,254 votes, while her competitor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Dr. Yasmin Rashid attained 47,066 votes.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who ran her mother's campaign, thanked the supporters for the victory and hailed their efforts which led to her win.

"A big 'thank you' to each and every PML-N supporter on social media. You guys did an unbelievable job. I am so so proud of you!", she tweeted following the victory.

Addressing party workers following the PML-N's victory in the polls, Maryam said, "All the powers which had surrounded Nawaz Sharif were defeated today."

Soon after the results were out, party workers were seen celebrating in the constituency and at the party's headquarters in Model Town.

The by-election were being seen as a major test for the ruling PML-N after Nawaz Sharif's disqualification as the prime minister.

 

TAGS

Nawaz SharifBegumKulsoom NawazPanama casePakistan Muslim LeagueNawazMaryam Nawaz Sharif

From Zee News

Politics takes centre stage at TV&#039;s Emmy Awards
World

Politics takes centre stage at TV's Emmy Awards

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at Emmy Awards 2017
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at Emmy Awards 2017

`Veep` wins Emmy for best comedy series
World

`Veep` wins Emmy for best comedy series

Labour Canteen: Chhattisgarh Govt. to provide nutritious meal for Rs 5
India

Labour Canteen: Chhattisgarh Govt. to provide nutritious me...

Trump mocks Kim Jong-un, calls him &#039;Rocket Man&#039;
World

Trump mocks Kim Jong-un, calls him 'Rocket Man'

Ryan International School reopens today; Evidence tampering possible, fears Pradyuman&#039;s father
India

Ryan International School reopens today; Evidence tampering...

Centre must dismiss West Bengal government if Mamata doesn&#039;t act responsibly: Subramanian Swamy
India

Centre must dismiss West Bengal government if Mamata doesn...

Sushma Swaraj at UN General Assembly, to attend India-US-Japan meet amid rising threat from North Korea, China
India

Sushma Swaraj at UN General Assembly, to attend India-US-Ja...

Manish Tewari posted abusive tweet against PM Modi on Sonia, Rahul instruction: BJP
India

Manish Tewari posted abusive tweet against PM Modi on Sonia...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi