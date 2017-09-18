Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's wife wins Lahore by-poll

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has won the crucial by-election in Lahore.

The seat fell vacant after SC disqualified Sharif in Panamagate and instructed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references in the regard.

Citing unofficial and unverified results, Geo News reported that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz won the by-polls after managing to attain 61,254 votes, while her competitor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Dr. Yasmin Rashid attained 47,066 votes.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who ran her mother's campaign, thanked the supporters for the victory and hailed their efforts which led to her win.

"A big 'thank you' to each and every PML-N supporter on social media. You guys did an unbelievable job. I am so so proud of you!", she tweeted following the victory.

Addressing party workers following the PML-N's victory in the polls, Maryam said, "All the powers which had surrounded Nawaz Sharif were defeated today."

Soon after the results were out, party workers were seen celebrating in the constituency and at the party's headquarters in Model Town.

The by-election were being seen as a major test for the ruling PML-N after Nawaz Sharif's disqualification as the prime minister.