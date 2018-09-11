Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz dead at 68

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died at the age of 68 in London on Tuesday. She breathed her last months after being diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer.

She breathed her last at a Harley Street Clinic in London. The same was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on microblogging site Twitter.

According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo News, Begum Kulsoom had been undergoing treatment at the clinic since June 2017. The report further said that she had developed some major lungs problem following which she was place on life support on Monday.

Notably, Begam Kulsoom's husband Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam are currently lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. They were arrested as they arrived in Islamabad following their conviction in Avenfield properties case.

The report in Geo News said that Begum Kulsoom's mortal remains won't be buried in London and would be brought back to Pakistan.

Born in 1950, Begum Kulsoom got married to Nawaz Sharif in 1971.