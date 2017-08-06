close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Four dead, eight hurt as soldier opens fire on Iran military base

The gunman in that incident, who had reportedly been denied a transfer to his home town, shot himself but survived his injuries.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 23:02

Tehran: At least four soldiers were killed and eight injured when one of their colleagues opened fire on a military air base in southern Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian military said in a statement.

The incident was "probably related to psychological problems of the soldier who suddenly started firing on his comrades," the statement said.

It took place on a shooting range, and could also have been the result of a gun misfiring, the statement added.

"The injured were transported to a medical centre and an investigation has been opened," it said.

State television reported a similar incident last month when a serviceman opened fire at a barracks in Abyek, around 40 kilometres northwest of Tehran, killing three and injuring six.

The gunman in that incident, who had reportedly been denied a transfer to his home town, shot himself but survived his injuries, according to the ISNA news agency.

Military service of two years is mandatory for Iranian men when they turn 19.

TAGS

IranIran military baseTehrangunmanSoldiers killed

From Zee News

World

Knifeman arrested at Eiffel Tower `wanted to kill soldier`:...

India

Four die in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh; Odi...

Delhi

Delhi assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Tuesday

AmericasWorld

'Terrorists' attack Venezuela military base: Madu...

WorldAsia

China scores diplomatic coup in sea row

Rajasthan

Bomb scare delays AI flight from Jodhpur to Delhi by 3 hour...

WorldAsia

Taliban kill 30 locals in northern province: Afghan officia...

Education

IITKGP to revamp UG, PG programmes in near future

Narendra Modi govt has clarity, conviction: Jitendra Singh on action against Geelani aides
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Narendra Modi govt has clarity, conviction: Jitendra Singh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India