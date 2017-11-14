Free Balochistan advertisement on London buses leaves Pakistan fuming again

New Delhi: Despite attempts by Pakistan government to ban and censor its acitivities, the World Baloch Organisation once again carried out a strong advertising campaign demanding independence for Balochistan. In its latest campaign, the organisation put up 'Free Balochistan' posters on over 100 London public transportation buses.

In a move that is sure to infuriate Pakistan yet again, the posters were spalshed across public buses in London. "This is the third phase of our London campaign to raise awareness about Pakistan's human right abuses in Balochistan and the right of the Baloch people to self-determination," said Bhawal Mengal, spokesperson for the World Baloch Organisation. "We started with taxi adverts, then did roadside billboards and now we are advertising on London buses."

The previous incidents of advertising blitzkrieg had left Pakistan not just red faced but inflamed as well. Several taxis in London carried messages for freedom for Balochis. At the time, the British High Commissioner in Islamabad was summoned and a protest was lodged. In the list of the most-recent campaign, Pakistani officials have once again said that it is "malicious" and "anti-Pakistan."

It is not just in the UK that the message for Baloch independence is being spread. Earlier in the year, a bus in Geneva had a massive sign carrying the same message. This had led to a fiery exchange between Pakistan and Swiss authorities.

Meanwhile, several prominent Balochis living outside Pakistan continue to rally support for their cause and say are determined to not bow down to any pressure. "The attempts by the Pakistan government to pressure the UK to ban our adverts have failed. The campaign is powering ahead and will continue for weeks to come. The bullying tactics of Pakistan are an attack on freedom of expression," said Mengal.

(With ANI inputs)